Little library gets vandalized, community steps up to help

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)- Many are familiar with little libraries; one was vandalized in Monticello. The community gave a helping hand. The library owner is Lori Kruse, and she learned about the library being wrecked from a note left by her neighbor. As she cleaned up the books, she decided to ask for help.

Kruse put a note on the little library asking someone to repair it, and her wish was granted. “Help me fix it, and I’ll bake you cookies, and so that offer stood and a young man by the name of Brant sheets did. I came home from teaching last night and when I came home my little library had been fixed.”, said Kruse. The little library is back up and running, looking forward to its next visitor.

