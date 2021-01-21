Little free pantries provide much-needed items to neighbors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA): What started out as one small, neighborhood pantry has become a nation-wide movement.

The Mini Pantry Movement started with a woman named Jessica McClard in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Now, there are Little Free Pantries across Central Illinois.

The pantries began popping up earlier last year when the pandemic forced schools and other public facilities to close. Pantry owners saw a need for food and supplies in their neighborhoods and set out to make a difference.

Little Free Pantry owner Julie Laut said, “Recognizing that there is such a need and such a high percentage of people who are food insecure in our community is really important for us to remember. Even if you don’t need the food from here and you don’t give the food from here, I hope it’s a reminder that it’s a really important issue in our community and its an invisible one.”

All of the items in the pantries are free and accessible to anyone in the community who needs them. Donations of food or other personal care items can be dropped off at any of the Little Free Pantry locations.

The Little Free Pantries here in Central Illinois and across the nation are encouraging community outreach and neighborly love during a time when people need it the most.

To start your own Little Free Pantry, you can visit the Little Free Pantry website and register your location.