Little Dreamers see real benefits to play acting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For budding playwrights and costume designers, the chance to hear applause from the audience is near. Macon County 4-H and Pipe Dreams Theatre is offering a 6-week performing arts program for kids in 2nd – 6th grades.

Kids who take part in drama classes benefit from strengthened communication and social skills, improved self-esteem and confidence as well as increased reading and comprehension skills.

Current company members will teach acting techniques, scene writing, stage blocking, costume design and more.

Little Dreamers

Pipe Dreams Theatre

Millikin University

1099 West Wood Street

2nd – 6th grade students

Mondays & Wednesdays

October 28 – December 4

For more information, click here.