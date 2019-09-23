Little Dreamers see real benefits to play acting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For budding playwrights and costume designers, the chance to hear applause from the audience is near. Macon County 4-H and Pipe Dreams Theatre is offering a 6-week performing arts program for kids in 2nd – 6th grades.
Kids who take part in drama classes benefit from strengthened communication and social skills, improved self-esteem and confidence as well as increased reading and comprehension skills.
Current company members will teach acting techniques, scene writing, stage blocking, costume design and more.
Little Dreamers
Pipe Dreams Theatre
Millikin University
1099 West Wood Street
2nd – 6th grade students
Mondays & Wednesdays
October 28 – December 4
For more information, click here.