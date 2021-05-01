“Little Blue House” raises awareness, highlights importance of foster care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — May is Foster Care Awareness Month and one organization is doing its part to highlight the importance.

The Family Room serves families with foster children.

It’s hosting the “Little Blue House” campaign today through Thursday.

The organization wants people to post images of little blue houses in windows of homes or draw on sidewalks with blue chalk.

They want to inspire conversations about the importance of foster care to children through art.

“We think the little blue house represents you know, that sense of care and compassion and home and structure that you know all children crave, and we’re going to do our part to do that for them,” said Jenette Jurczyk, the president of The Family Room.

On Tuesday, Wingstop will be donating a portion of their sales to The Family Room.

The restaurant is also offering a complimentary order of boneless wings to people who support the campaign.

The Family Room is also accepting donations during the entire month. You can find more information by clicking here.