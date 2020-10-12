Little Angel’s Headstones lead Remembrance Ride

DANVILLE (WCIA)– Tragedy struck Dylan Howie’s life after he and his wife lost their baby daughter.

He and a friend, Demetrius Reed, started Little Angel’s Headstones to help ease the financial burden for others facing their situation.

“The last thing you want to think about… the only thing you want to think about is, I want the best for my baby,” Howie said. “The last thing you want to think about is, will I be able to cover this?”

They led riders on a three hour ride around town. Reed, who lost his daughter back in 2013, says his experiences helped move him to be there for other grieving families.

“My main thing is closure, relief and love,” Reed said. “We’re all out here, no matter the race, just out here doing a good thing.”