Lion's Club names Citizen of the Year

CATLIN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A florist and seasoned volunteer has been named Citizen of the Year.

Each year, the Lion's Club gives names one person who makes the town better. Thursday night, the honor goes to Cheri Welsh.

The area native co-owns Floral-n-Flair and Pauline's Attic. She's an autism advocate who also volunteers at the school, her church and the Historical Society.

She says she's shocked to get the award, but the celebration is even better since Thursday is her birthday.