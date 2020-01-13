Lincoln Library takes time to honor King

by: , Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy Monday, January 20, by presenting his most famous speech and offering free admission to community groups working to better the lives of others.

The highlight of the day is actor Reggie Guyton reading King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. King originally delivered the speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during a 1963 civil rights march in Washington, D.C.

King praised Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation as “a great beacon light of hope” but said African-Americans were still chained by segregation and discrimination.

