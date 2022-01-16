Lincoln Home hiring students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site is hiring students to staff its visitors center and help give tours.

Candidates must be at least 16 years of age and have class standing of at least high school junior. The National Park Service said that hours are adaptable to students’ school schedules, with part-time work available while students attend classes. Full-time work will be required during school breaks.

Pay is $13.45 to $15.05 per hour with opportunities to earn paid time off.

More details about the job and the application can be found on the National Park Service website. The application will be open for a week starting Monday.