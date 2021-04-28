Lifeguards needed in Blue Mound Park District

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA)– Blue Mound Park District is in need of lifeguards. The treasurer says they don’t have any lifeguards. They usually get lots of applicants, but this year they haven’t. She put out a call for help, and two people have put in applications.

They need at least three lifeguards to open. The park district says if they don’t find people to fill the positions, they won’t be able to open the pool.

“We have a local church that uses it. We have a daycare that uses it. It’s just a huge part of our community, and the longer it sits not open, we’re afraid we’re going to have trouble with opening it,” said Alice Reed with Blue Mound Park District.

The park district says people can sign up to get certified at the YMCA. If they pass the certification process, they will be reimbursed. The fire department is offering to help pay for the class. Certification costs $200 dollars.