Life sentence upheld for double murderer

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Based on a 2012 Supreme Court ruling, a man, sentenced to life without parole as a juvenile, was allowed a new sentencing hearing nearly 24 years after the double murder of his grandparents.

Monday, Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy sentenced Brian Pruitt once again to natural life without parole. Pruitt was 16 when he stabbed his grandparents once each in the back.

He killed his grandmother, Roberta McNeely, while she lay in bed and his grandfather, Frank McNeely, when he returned home after buying the teenager food from Burger King in 1995.

Having been convicted and sentenced to life without parole in 1996, Pruitt was entitled to a new sentencing hearing after the US Supreme Court made specific findings in Miller v. Alabama a judge cannot sentence a juvenile offender to mandatory life without parole unless the judge makes specific findings.

Testimony from retired police detectives and arguments from State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy supported the previous sentence stating Pruitt’s actions were “brutal and heinous indicative of wanton cruelty,” while showing “irretrievable depravity, permanent incorrigibility, or irreparable corruption beyond the possibility of rehabilitation,” as required by law.

Judge O’Shaughnessy found no mitigating factors, including Pruitt’s age at the time of the murders and agreed with the State’s Attorney his conduct met the legal threshold for a sentence of natural life without parole.

