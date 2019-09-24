Lieutenant cleared of misconduct

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Macon County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Kris Thompson has been cleared of official misconduct by a Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury heard testimony from Thompson who was examined by a special prosecutor in Decatur back in September.

After only minutes of deliberation, the Jury agreed that Thompson did not violate state law while running his private business.

Thompson has maintained his innocence from the beginning, indicating he was targeted for campaigning against current Sheriff Tony Chubby Brown, while off duty.

Brown won his race by one vote, but it was later revealed that two votes for opponent Jim Root were not counted and had inadvertently been misplaced by the County Clerk.

“I am thankful the legal process worked, but it should not have cost me tens of thousands of dollars in attorneys fees to refute an anonymous investigation over an 1800’s civil statute, that clearly doesn’t apply,” Thompson said.

Since his last working day at the Sheriff’s Office on March 5, Thompson has continued to run his real estate business and remains active in the legal proceedings for Jim Root, who is fighting a legal battle for a recount.

Thompson says, “Jim and I both only want what’s right, let’s make sure all votes are counted, even those that were misplaced.”