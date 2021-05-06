License plate reading cameras installed in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police were looking for some extra sets of eyes and now they’re getting them. Crews started installing 60 license plate reading cameras this week.

This is more than what the city originally planned.

Officials originally anticipated installing 22 to 39 cameras. With the help of the Howard G. Buffet Foundation, Decatur will have about 20 more.

City officials hope this will make a tremendous impact in a short amount of time. They say these cameras will help capture more information, specifically at times when there are shootings or break ins.

People living in Decatur say they hope this creates a safer community.

“I think it could be a good thing because you know, we got crime running all through these neighborhoods,” said Jackey Bond, a resident of Decatur. “I hope it’s gonna turn out to be something positive not negative.”

Poles for the cameras are being placed at busy intersections, including at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Garfield Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Grand Ave.

The city will lease the cameras for three years.

The first year, the Howard G. Buffet Foundation will pay $165,000 for the cameras, which includes the installation fese.

The second and third years will both be $150,000 and will likely be paid with police department money.