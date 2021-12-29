Library to temporarily close early due to COVID-related issues

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Public Library is closing early on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to Executive Director Jennifer Hess, the decision to close early was made due to the unplanned absence of a number of employees who are waiting for COVID test results as well as non-COVID-related reasons.

The library will be closed at 3:00 p.m. It is closed on Saturday for New Year’s Day.

The place is planned to resume regular operating hours on Monday.

Danville Public Library is located at 319 North Vermilion Street. For more information, please visit the library’s website.

