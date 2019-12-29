Library showcases collections

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — What do Star Wars, quarters, and Smurf figurines all have in common? They are on display at the Urbana Free Library.

Anyone under the age of 16 who has a collection of items they’d like to display is welcome to participate.

The displays happen year round and it stays up for a month.

After the month, the owner comes and picks up all of their belongings and another display gets put up.

Becky Kasten, who is the Adult and Youth Services Librarian, says the items that are collected have been a wide variety of things.

“They bring in stuff that matters to them, so it’s kind of a great way for us to keep up with what matters to the kids that use our department a lot, which is very fun. It can be anything from rocks, to Legos, to Shopkins, to Squishies, we’ve had colored glass, anything that people want to bring in,” says Kasten.

Photo Courtesy of Urbana Free Library

Photo Courtesy of Urbana Free Library

Photo Courtesy of Urbana Free Library

Photo Courtesy of Urbana Free Library

If you collect something that you would like to share, please call the library at 217-367-4057.