Library seeks authors of 1970s school book projects

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Most libraries expect people to borrow and return their books. But in Georgetown, librarian Shannon Whittaker is giving away more than 70 books.

That’s because they aren’t your typical publications.

The books were written by 2nd graders in Mrs. Frances Hill’s classes at the old Frazier School.

They’d been sitting on a shelf in the children’s room at the Georgetown library. When Whittaker found them, she decided to track down the authors.

She recognized a couple names here and there, and eventually was able to connect them to yearbooks from 1978 and 1979.

“I would be excited that it was still there and somebody had it,” Whittaker said. “That’s why I’m trying to return them back to the people that wrote the books, so they can have them for their family members or kids.”

Pam Hill reached out to the station after the story aired and said she remembered the books well because she used to help her mother, Frances, type them. She said her mother loved teaching in Georgetown.

Mrs. Frances Hill, 2nd grade teacher

Whittaker has put out a call to action on Facebook, but hasn’t heard back from anyone yet. A few people she already knew have arranged to pick up their books.

She says people can call 217-662-2164 or message the library on Facebook to set a time to pick up the books.

The library’s hours are 10-1pm Mondays and Fridays and 10-5:30 Wednesdays.