Library scrambled to stock popular papers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When the News-Gazette announced they would not be able to deliver national papers anymore, the area library worked to find another way to provide them.

The Champaign Public Library announced they are once again carrying the Wall Street Journal and USA Today, but they’re still waiting on the Chicago Tribune…as well as same-day papers from the New York Times.

“We had people coming in to ask for the newspapers, and our technical services staff was working really hard to make sure that we could fill the need in the community,” said Technology Library Susan Winkler.

Winkler added, if you have a Champaign Public Library card, you can access all those papers online by following this link.