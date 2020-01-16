Library not stopping at dress donations; seeking suits too

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Now’s your chance to help area students take their first “formal” steps. Danville Public Library is seeking donations of prom attire as part of Money $mart Week.









Last year, 30 girls received dresses, accessories, jewelry and shoes. This year, organizers would like to expand the giveaway to include gentlemen attending the festivities with suit pieces and ties.

Donations of new or gently used prom attire can be dropped off on weekends. Wedding dresses and damaged items will not be accepted. The giveaway is scheduled for the weekend of April 3 – 4.

Prom Wear Donations Drop-Off

Danville Public Library

319 North Vermilion Street

Fridays & Saturdays, January to March

9 am – 4 pm

Prom Wear Giveaway

Friday & Saturday, April 3 & 4