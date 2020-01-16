Library not stopping at dress donations; seeking suits too

Local News

by: , Danville Public Library

Posted: / Updated:
prom dress_1544133981550.jpg.jpg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Now’s your chance to help area students take their first “formal” steps. Danville Public Library is seeking donations of prom attire as part of Money $mart Week.

  • Prom dress imbroglio76827407-159532
  • prom dresses (1)_1518103745211.jpg.jpg
  • prom dresses_1517351666326.jpg.jpg
  • Dresses_-3553407831333319407

Last year, 30 girls received dresses, accessories, jewelry and shoes. This year, organizers would like to expand the giveaway to include gentlemen attending the festivities with suit pieces and ties.

Donations of new or gently used prom attire can be dropped off on weekends. Wedding dresses and damaged items will not be accepted. The giveaway is scheduled for the weekend of April 3 – 4.

Prom Wear Donations Drop-Off
Danville Public Library
319 North Vermilion Street
Fridays & Saturdays, January to March
9 am – 4 pm

Prom Wear Giveaway
Friday & Saturday, April 3 & 4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.