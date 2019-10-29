Library memorializes teacher

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Edison Middle School this week are getting spooked while honoring one of their former teachers.

Trevor Kampfl died on the first day of school in August. He was a counselor for 25 years at Edison. To memorialize him, the school set up the Haunted Library. One of his close friends says a garden or scholarship would not have been what he wanted.

“For at least the last ten [years], maybe more, he’s had the haunted office,” says Karen Easton. “This is really a memorial to him. We wanted to honor him in some way and Halloween was his absolute favorite holiday.”

Students also get to enjoy music and movies to put them in the spooky spirit. The Haunted Library took four days to put together. Over 80 classes will get to walk through before Halloween.