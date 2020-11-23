Library looking up options for expanding service area

Book shelves of library books stand reflected in the media center. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Amanda McKay, Effingham Public Library Director, says over half of their county’s population cannot access library servies.

Doing something about that she says has been a long-term goal of theirs.

McKay says one way to address that is by expanding their own services. She says it’s ultimately a question voters will have to decide in a referendum.

The library director says they haven’t fully committed to an expansion, but it could happen sometime in the next couple of years.

“We’ve retain services of a firm that will us us determine the financial impact,” McKay says, “to make sure whatever our new boundaries are will be sustainable.”

She adds it will also determine an appropriate tax rate — which could be lowered with a bigger base. The firm will explore their options.

McKay says the facility they moved into five years ago could also accommodate an expansion of service area, and an increased collection volume as well.

“I believe everyone should have access to public library service,” she says. ” It’s the hallmark of the work I do, all of us do at the library. We want people to access our services, information, and all the different resources that we’ve got.”

McKay adds she’s looking forward to getting their summer reading program out to more children in the county.