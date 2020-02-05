Library curates “human books”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library is creating a Human Library this month. The Human Library Organization is a registered, international, non-profit seeking to encourage conversation and understanding.

Human book volunteers speak about life experiences with topics including bipolar disorder, postpartum depression, surviving abuse and converting to Islam.

The library is accepting applications for additional volunteers to be human books. For more information, click here.

Human Library
Danville Public Library
319 North Vermilion Street
Saturday, February 29
1 – 3 pm

