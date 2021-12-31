Library adjusts service to start new year

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library announced on Friday that it will be suspending the public’s access to the building starting Monday for browsing and programming.

Patrons may continue reserving items for curbside pickup and interlibrary loan craft kits will still be available. Items can still be returned through outside book drops and a temporary computer lab will be accessible in the meeting room on the library’s first floor, along with copy, print and fax services.

Curbside pickup and computer lab hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside patrons are asked to stay in their cars, unlock their trunks and call 217-477-5227 when they arrive. Library staff will place requested items in the trunk.

Patrons utilizing the computer lab will be required to wear a mask and all equipment will be sanitized between uses.

Patrons who cannot visit the library during normal curbside pickup hours are encouraged to use the library’s contactless home delivery option by calling 217-477-5227.

The library said its previously-scheduled Zoom event “An Evening with LeVar Burton” will go on as scheduled on Thursday at 6 p.m. Patrons can register for this event online.

The library said that its staff will continue to evaluate services and adjust offerings as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.