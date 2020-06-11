Libraries ready to open

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the state continues to reopen, one thing that has remained closed in many communities is the library.

In Champaign-Urbana, the Champaign Public Library and Urbana Free Library are planning to open June 26 as the state moves into Phase Four. Some precautions include having people wear masks, limiting the amount of people in at a time, and cleaning equipment like computers in between every use. They both say they are ready to see the community again.

“So many people rely on the library,” says Urbana Free Library’s Amanda Standerfer. “We’ve heard from so many people that they miss us and of course there’s frustration too. People want to know when we will be back. I think now that curbside has been open for almost four weeks, people have been getting their library fix.”

“They send us emails or they tell us when they’re picking up books outside the library, we know people miss us and we miss our customers,” says Champaign Public Library Director Donna Pittman. “We miss our community. We cannot wait to get back to open our doors and get back to serving people in person.”

Both libraries have been keeping the community reading with curbside pickup since the middle of May. Over 3,000 people have taken part at Champaign, and 1,500 more have in Urbana.