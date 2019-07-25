Libraries get innovative technology through state grant

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WCIA)– Secretary Jesse White’s office administers Project Next Generation. It gives grants to libraries across the state.

One library in Springfield used the money to show kids how much more the library has to offer than books.

Young people are always watching videos through different apps and websites. The Lincoln Library used money they received last year to show the kids how to create videos themselves.

This year, White’s office is giving $464, 469 in grant money to libraries across the state.

“His life’s goal has always been to work with and help children, particularly at-risk youth. Project next generation looks to take at-risk youth, pair them with mentors so they get some good guidance and also introduce new technology,” said Henry Hault, a spokesman for the office.

The Lincoln Library in Springfield was given nearly 11 thousand dollars for 2019. They used the money for an innovative hub to help young people create their own videos.

“We decided to do a mobile, content creation lab that we call the MC-squared lab. This is a mobile lab we can take out. There’s laptops, microphones, camcorders all the things kids need to create their own visual or audio content,” said Hillary Rains, Lincoln Library’s Youth Services Manager.

The I am E.N.O.U.G.H. mentoring program created a video using the technology, providing a window of opportunity for young women in Springfield.

Everybody is on social media, they do Snapchat, Facebook and everything like that but they actually started talking about how they can edit their videos better on social media and they talked about different jobs they can look into to further this experience they had,” said the program’s co-founder Cadina Hawkins.

Over in Decatur, the Decatur Public Library received $14,600 for the 2019 fiscal year.

The library used money to fit the building with virtual reality gear and 3D printing technology.

The library in Decatur is slated to see nearly $15,000 in funding for the 2020 fiscal year.