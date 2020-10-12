LGBT Community celebrates National Coming Out Day in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA)– “When I came out to my parents, my mom was terrified because she didn’t want me to have a difficult life.” Amy Beth Myers said. She was one of several speakers to attend Hit-N-Homeboy’s celebration of National Coming Out Day in the LGBT community.



LGBT members spoke about their first times coming out at the celebration, with a message younger members to know that their struggle for identity is a struggle worth fighting for, and to not be boxed in by society’s standards.

“We’re all here, we’re all here loving each other.” Charlotte Jones said. “An array of different folks just standing around being themselves, that’s beautiful.”

During this important election year, it wasn’t all celebration, but also a discussion about civic duty. Organizers stressed the importance of voting, and a call to action to fill out the census. Martha Mills said, “It is not going to get better for any of us until it gets better for all of us.”

