Learning to read the skies

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Weather watchers can get in on the action with a free storm spotter training session offered by the Macon County Emergency Management Agency.

The classes cover severe weather hazards including thunderstorms and tornadoes, the general structure and movement of storms, identification of storm features and safety measures.











Classes are appropriate for all ages; 10 and up will likely get the most out of the training; must be at least 18 to be a Storm Spotter.

Storm Spotter Training

Richland Community College

Shilling Center Auditorium

Tuesday, March, 3

6:30 pm