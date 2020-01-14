Leap it Up! 3-on-3 tourney

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopsters should sharpen their shooting skills. Leap it Up is Rossville’s 2020 3-on-3 basketball tournament. It takes place Saturday, February 29, but registration is required by Sunday, February 15.
Four divisions include 5/6 graders, 7/8 graders, high school and adults. The $20 per person registration fee includes a free t-shirt.
For more information, click here or call (217) 274 – 1789.
Leap it Up 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Saturday, February 29
Rossville Grade School
350 North Chicago Street
Four divisions:
5/6 graders
7/8 graders
High schoolers
Adults
Register by Sunday, February 15