Leap it Up! 3-on-3 tourney

www.rossville3on3.com

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopsters should sharpen their shooting skills. Leap it Up is Rossville’s 2020 3-on-3 basketball tournament. It takes place Saturday, February 29, but registration is required by Sunday, February 15.

Four divisions include 5/6 graders, 7/8 graders, high school and adults. The $20 per person registration fee includes a free t-shirt.

For more information, click here or call (217) 274 – 1789.

