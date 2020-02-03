Leads on armed robbery suspect sought

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are seeking tips on an armed robbery. It happened about 11:30 am, Saturday, January 18, at the Verizon store, in the 300-block of East Champaign Avenue, Rantoul.

The thief showed a gun and forced the employee to the storage room where the victim was forced to open the safe and put the contents in a bag. The offender fled the scene on foot with numerous iPhones, iPads and Samsung Galaxy phones.





Rantoul Verizon armed robbery suspect

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

The suspect is described as male, black, 5’10”. He wore a blue jacket with the hood up, a scarf over his face and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com