Leading the way to the Land of Smiles

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tooth Wizard and PlaqueMan are working to bring as many students in Champaign County to the Land of Smiles. The interactive program features costumed characters who teach kids how to maintain oral health.

It’s part of Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Land of Smiles program. The Tooth Wizard and PlaqueMan show kids the correct way to brush, floss and use fluoride rinse. They also discuss choosing healthy foods and drinks, visiting the dentist regularly and having sealants applied.

The Delta Dental Land of Smiles show was photographed September 12, 2018.

The Delta Dental Land of Smiles show was photographed September 12, 2018.

The Delta Dental Land of Smiles show was photographed September 12, 2018.

Nearly 40% of grade school kids in the state miss school because of cavities or other oral health problems. Tooth decay can get in the way of a student’s attendance, concentration or performance.

The Delta Dental Land of Smiles show was photographed September 12, 2018.

The Delta Dental Land of Smiles show was photographed September 12, 2018.

The Delta Dental Land of Smiles show was photographed September 12, 2018.

This year, the Land of Smiles will reach more than 39,000 pre-kindergarten through 3rd grade students at nearly 200 schools. In the past 13-years, the program has reached about 416,000 students at about 878 schools. Next week, the program is visiting Unity West Elementary School.