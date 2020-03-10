Leaders make final push for school referendum

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — In one week, voters will decide if this community gets a brand new middle school.

It’s a $33 million question that comes with an increase in property taxes. School leaders say it would be a night and day difference from the building they’re in now.

Teachers on the steering committee told us they’ve heard a lot of support, and have seen a lot of that in the form of yard signs.

However, there are still quite a few people against it.

Now the supporters are just hoping there are enough “yes” voters that make it to the polls.

The Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was built in 1930, and it shows, from the outside in.

When students change classes, hallways are cramped.

“You have 100 students. At any moment they could bump into each other, or a fight starts because of that,” said social studies teacher Tim Peasley.

Then, there’s what’s happening inside the classrooms.

You can see years of water damage and termite infestation.





Reading teacher Angie Woodhall said it’s beyond the point of renovation.

She and Peasley knew, because they were once students who shared these same spaces.

“As we say, it’s the dungeon, it’s the dump. It’s where they come for 3 years and then they get to go on to better things,” said Woodhall. “We want to provide the whole experience for the kids.”

But they all know $33 million dollars, most of which is going toward the brand new school, plus an increase in property taxes, is a tough pill to swallow. The community is divided.

“I don’t think I can at this point say I’m confident that it will go one way or another. I’m hopeful,” said Peasley.

That hope is what they’re holding on to.

“It has been hard for many community members. I myself live in the community. I myself will have higher taxes. I’m right in there. I just firmly believe that you get what you pay for,” said Woodhall.

The $33 million plan also includes renovations for the high school.

The property tax increase would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $54 more per year, or about $1 more per week.

If the vote passes, construction is slated to start in summer 2021.