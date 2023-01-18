LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Le Roy officials say flushable wipes are a problem they’ve dealt with for at least three years.

The mayor put out a message on social media to let people know about the problem. Wipes are clogging drains, sewer mains, and private lines around the town.

This creates more work for waste management because they have to pull them out of the sewage lift station.

Water superintendent Perry Mayer said the pumps will eventually burn because of backup and people should be aware of the consequences.

“Eventually what’s going to happen is they’re going to get scrapped out or pulled out or filtered out. and they’re going to end up in the garbage can going to a landfill site.”