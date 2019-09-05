Lawsuit filed for inmate’s death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorney Louis Meyer of Peoria filed a lawsuit on behalf of Jamie Moore’s estate against the Vermilion County jail. 43-year old Jamie Moore died in his cell August 1, 2018, following what Meyer says was a fight between Moore and officers.

Meyer says the officers were moving the prisoners from one cell-block to another because of flooding. They became frustrated with how long Moore was taking to pack his belongings and started using force to get him to speed up. Meyer says Moore was left with injuries which went untreated.

Moore was returned to his cell and later died. The lawsuit claims Moore had elevated blood pressure which could have contributed to his death and he deserved proper attention before returning to his cell.

The lawsuit seeks officers involved in the fight be held accountable. It also seeks proper medical clearance for people before being returned to cells. It seeks compensation for Moore’s family and to send a message to Vermilion County Jail it needs to improve policies on how inmates are treated after the use of force.

The lawsuit has been sent to the county. Meyer says they are waiting for the county’s lawyers to get involved in the case.