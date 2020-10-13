Lawsuit filed against county, wind farm company

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Opponents of an incoming wind farm that was approved by the DeWitt County Board this summer will be taking their battle to court.

A press release Friday from Olivia Klemm says a lawsuit opposing the development of a wind farm in northwest DeWitt County was filed on behalf of 69 people against the county board and Enel Energy, owner of Alta Farms II.

The project by approved by the county board in July by a 6-5 vote, permitting the construction of 66 turbines that could reach up to heights of 599-feet.

The press release from Klemm says most county board members who voted in favor of the special use permit didn’t attend hearings “where sentiment and evidence against the project were presented.”

“The County Board disregarded these recommendations by their advisory boards, failed to comply with local ordinances and ignored overwhelming community opposition to the wind turbine project,” said Teri Wilson in the press release.

The release adds Wilson is a homeowner in DeWitt County whose house will be surrounded by the turbines.

In July, WCIA reported some residents were concerned about the project’s proximity to the National Weather Service radar station in Lincoln. Large turbines could cause interference, which could be a big deal if storms form over the area.