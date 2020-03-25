Lawsuit claims nurse fired for warning about ineffective masks

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A former nurse is suing a Chicago hospital for allegedly firing her in retaliation for warning colleagues masks provided by the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients would not sufficiently protect them.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lauri Mazurkiewicz Monday, contends Northwestern Memorial Hospital began accepting COVID-19 patients this month, but gave employees “less effective” masks and prevented them from wearing more effective N95 masks.

A hospital spokesman responded in an email the hospital is reviewing the complaint.