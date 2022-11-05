CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In the past 24 hours, a lawsuit was filed in Champaign County alleging a top election official mishandled official ballots, a judge ordered that official to be removed from all of her election day duties, and that same judge scrapped the order, allowing the Champaign County Deputy Clerk to continue working for the office.

On Friday afternoon, lawyers representing Champaign County Board member Jim McGuire filed a lawsuit alleging that Champaign County deputy clerk Michelle Jett mishandled official ballots. Attached to the lawsuit is a sworn affidavit from an election judge in Ammons’ office, which included pictures of ballots on the passenger seat and floor of Jett’s car.

The judge threw out the order after Jett and the county provided evidence they were sample ballots being used to test voting machines.

The election judge could not see exactly how many ballots were unsealed in the car, and did not try to speculate as to why the ballots were unsealed in the car to begin with.

“As an election judge, I understand that there is no lawful explanation for a collection of unsealed official ballots to be stored in the condition I observed,” the election judge wrote in the affidavit.

Within hours of the lawsuit being filed, Circuit Judge Anna Benjamin issued an emergency temporary restraining order, which ordered Jett to be stripped of all of her election-day duties.

The Champaign County Clerk’s office and the Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz were not aware of the lawsuit until just before the judge issued the order. Both offices learned of the suit and also learned of the TRO being issued by WCIA calling their offices for comment.

The county submitted their own filing on the issue, which included a sworn affidavit from Jett. Her account said she was setting up polling locations, and the ballots in question were test ballots. She points to the cut in the top corner of the ballot as proof they are test ballots.

Saturday morning, a conference call between all involved parties and Judge Benjamin ended with Benjamin dissolving the TRO.

The two sides will return to the court room Monday morning, where Judge Benjamin could decide again to restrict Jett from being involved in any of election day proceedings.

“The purpose of all of this is to embarrass Mr. Ammons on the eve of an election,” Rietz said. “And it’s outrageous.”

Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons released this statement Friday evening.

“The lawsuit is claiming that a member of my staff transported unsealed official ballots to a polling location. This claim is false,” Ammons said in a statement Friday evening. “According to the picture that was taken of the staff members car, there were TWO TEST ballots left in the person’s vehicle. The TWO TEST ballots were the result of the staff member routinely testing printers at early voting locations.”

Rietz said that Judge Benjamin acknowledged Jett’s affidavit as a credible explanation, and noted the other protections in place to ensure the legitimacy of elections.

The election judge that signed the affidavit is claiming whistleblower status, because they are still working as an election judge in the clerk’s office.

Lying in a sworn affidavit is punishable by perjury.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.