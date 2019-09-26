Lawmakers recognized for environmental work

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Three state lawmakers were recognized with Milestone Achievement Awards from the Illinois Environmental Council for work passing historic coal ash regulations into law.

Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) and Representative Mike Marron (R-Fithian) were honored Wednesday.

From left, State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), Andrew Rehn, Prairie Rivers Network, State Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana), and State Representative Mike Marron (R-Fithian) attend the Illinois Environmental Council Leadership Program in Chicago, 9/25/19

Bennett is a strong advocate for environmental issues and worked closely with the Illinois Environmental Council this spring to ensure tougher regulations on coal ash waste. Ammons and Marron who carried Senate Bill 9 in the Illinois House. The law is effective immediately.

