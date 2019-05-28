Lawmakers protect environment from coal ash
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- A way to protect the environment from coal ash now heads to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act passed the legislature Tuesday.
It creates a framework ensuring polluters pay for cleaning it up and makes sure the public can know what's being done regarding the process. It also gives the EPA the money necessary for clean-up and closure.
Engineers say coal ash pits are normally just capped, but water can still seep in through the groundwater. They say there's a better way to clean it up.
Illinois is the third state to pass legislation going beyond federal requirements.
