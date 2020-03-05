Lawmaker’s lapsed license leniency

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is sponsoring a bill to help put teachers back in classrooms. House Bill 4382 was approved by the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee Wednesday.











The legislation greatly reduces the penalty for renewing expired Professional Educator Licenses. The bill allows a license to be reinstated at a cost of $10 penalty for each year the license lapsed to a maximum of $100. Reinstatement under current law costs $500.

Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur)

“We have a teacher shortage in Illinois,” said Rep. Caulkins. “The state is currently discouraging retired educators by charging individuals a $500 penalty to return to the classroom. The state should not be in the business of penalizing former teachers that want to come back and help educate our next generation. The sooner we make it easier for former teachers to return to the classroom, the better off we will be. We should encourage experienced educators to return to the classroom rather than penalizing them for allowing their teaching license to lapse.”