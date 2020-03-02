Lawmaker proposes abolishing Native American mascots/logos

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An area lawmaker proposed a bill requiring schools in the state with Native American mascots and logos to meet certain requirements adding failure to meet them would make the school ineligible to participate in playoff competitions.

State Rep. Maurice West (D-67th District) pitched the amendment after students at Hononegah High School led a protest over the use of the Princess Hononegah Indian mascot and other Native American imagery and iconography.

Hononegah students however, have asked the school board to completely end the school’s tradition of having a cheerleader dress as an Indian princess and dance at sporting events.