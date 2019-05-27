Lawmaker calls for caseworker protection

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- While many have been working on how the state should fix DCFS to protect children, one lawmaker is calling on colleagues to help protect caseworkers.

The proposal allows anyone who hurts a caseworker to be charged with aggravated battery.

The House passed it, but Senators have blocked it saying it goes too far. They say it also protects people at DCFS who don't even see field work. Others say it could be used against children who strike out at caseworkers. The bill's sponsor disagrees.

"This is not for the case of a child who strikes out or kicks. That is not how the statue reads. That is not how the bill reads. That is not the case at all. This is for the case where the gentleman, well not gentleman, this animal pulls a woman out of her car and knowingly beats the crap out of her and kills her. That is what this case is about," said Rep. Tony McCombie.

This all comes after DCFS worker Pam Knight was brutally beaten while doing a welfare check on a 2-year old in Chadwick.