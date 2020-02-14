Latinx murals return to campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Murals painted more than 45 years ago are being reintroduced to campus. The Graduate and La Victoria were removed from the La Casa Cultural Latina when the building was demolished in 2016.

The cost for removal, transportation to Chicago, conservation, restoration, framing, and reinstallation was nearly $400,000 covered by multiple administrative offices on campus.

The Graduate and La Victoria, two vibrant murals arrive at their new home at the Illini Union as work crews and preservations give the works a display space on the southwest stairwell. The vibrant room-size murals, once located inside the former site of the department of Latina/Latino studies building at 510 E. Chalmers St., Champaign, which also once housed the La Casa Cultural Latina, were created in 1974 as a protest piece by alumnus and artist Oscar Martinez and fellow students.

The Graduate and La Victoria, two vibrant murals arrive at their new home at the Illini Union. NOTE: Window reflections and light reflections are visible in the surface of the protective plexiglass. Photos: Fred Zwicky

In 1974, Oscar Martinez painted the room-sized murals, with the help of students, to depict the struggle of Latinx students in an effort to prevent the closing of the Latino Cultural Center.

“The murals coming back is a big celebration for our Latinx community of not only current students, faculty, staff and community members, but also our alumni and the years of history our community has on this campus,” said Mariana Ortega, the director of La Casa Cultural Latina. “This is a perfect picture of what resistance and beauty look like.”

Events to reintroduce the works of art are scheduled for Friday, February 21. The installation at the Illini Union is to be permanent, while the installation at Spurlock is for a decade with hopes the new La Casa building will be in place by then. Martinez is expected to be present at the Spurlock event.

Latinx Mural Reinstallations

Friday, February 21

Illini Union South Lounge

1401 West Green Street

11 am – 1 pm

Spurlock Museum

600 South Gregory Street

4:30 – 6 pm