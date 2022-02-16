CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — At least three of five metro school districts will continue to enforce mask mandates in classrooms as of Wednesday: Champaign, Urbana and Decatur.

Springfield schools will “continue to encourage students and staff to follow the mitigations that were previously required,” according to Bree Hankins, the district’s Coordinator of Public Relations and Marketing.

“Since yesterday’s news, we have not made any further changes. We continue to await a more definitive ruling and additional guidance,” Hankins added.

Danville did not respond to request for comment Wednesday. The district’s website has a message from Superintendent Alicia Geddis that reads, in part, “We continue to seek guidance on this matter.”

I understand there are many questions surrounding the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules’ (JCAR’s) ruling. Let me share the information we were given. I recognize this conflicts with some of the messages in social media and our local news. Please read the explanation we have received. We continue to seek guidance on this matter. I am sharing this with the sole intention of sharing the legal information I have received. I will keep you posted as I receive additional information. Alicia Geddis, Danville District 118 Superintendent

“Legal information” referenced in Geddis’s statement

WCIA 3 News also heard back from school administrators at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Charleston and Monticello school districts.

There was no change in policy at any of the above districts. All continue to recommend masks, without a requirement to wear them.

This is a developing story.