CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — A tow truck driver who was killed on the job in Champaign earlier this year was memorialized over the weekend states away from his home and workplace.

The International Tow Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. maintains a Wall of the Fallen to memorialize operators from around the world who die in the line of service. In a ceremony on Saturday, Ross Booker’s name was added to the wall.

Booker, a native of St. Joseph and operator for Tatman’s Towing, died on March 6 after he was hit by a car the previous day. Booker was working the scene of an accident near Neil Street and Windsor Road when he was hit. His death led to an outpouring of grief and support from the local towing community, who emphasized the need for drivers to adhere to Scott’s Law – moving over and slowing down when passing tow trucks and other emergency vehicles.

Booker was one of 27 tow truck operators who were recognized, including operators from France and Japan. His parents attended the ceremony.

“Our Ross was 20. There was also an 18-year-old that was killed, there was a 69-year-old person that had been killed,” Booker’s mother Marita said. “Lots of families that are left to ask that same question: why?”

Bookers’ parents said they were surprised by the number of operators who have been killed on the job. Marita ended her comments with a plea to drivers to slow down and move over when approaching tow trucks.