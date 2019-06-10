Late planting impacts business

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A late planting season is impacting more than just farmers.

Rainy spring weather meant farmers had to put off planting. Many say they’re behind planting crops. One business owner says it’s impacted her too.

Holly Miller owns Holly’s Country Canning. She usually grows her own fruits and vegetables for her salsas and jams, but this year was different.

She had to increase her prices. Also, corn futures traded at a three-year high at the start of this month, but the price of soybeans plummeted to a ten-year low in recent weeks.

Both commodities are caught in crosswinds of weather and a trade war with China.