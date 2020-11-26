Late paramedic, Navy vet honored by first-responder escort

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Don Dodson, a paramedic and Navy veteran, made his final trip home to Watseka on Thursday.

He was escorted by fellow first-responders Thursday morning from Lincoln to I-74, and then down Illinois Route 49, through Cissna Park, and stopping in Watseka.

Attendees tell WCIA he worked for Pro Ambulance and then moved up to Arrow Ambulance — where he worked until he died. They add that the line of emergency vehicles escorting him was about one mile long — around 40 participated.

Photos submitted by escort attendees. Don Dodson pictured right.
Photos submitted by escort attendees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story