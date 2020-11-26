Late paramedic, Navy vet honored by first-responder escort

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Don Dodson, a paramedic and Navy veteran, made his final trip home to Watseka on Thursday.

He was escorted by fellow first-responders Thursday morning from Lincoln to I-74, and then down Illinois Route 49, through Cissna Park, and stopping in Watseka.

Attendees tell WCIA he worked for Pro Ambulance and then moved up to Arrow Ambulance — where he worked until he died. They add that the line of emergency vehicles escorting him was about one mile long — around 40 participated.



Photos submitted by escort attendees. Don Dodson pictured right.