Late construction work closes off parts of I-74

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say eastbound I-74 is now open again after a closure Tuesday morning for construction work.

They advise backups still exist on all lanes of I-74 and I-57.

“Please expect delays as the roadway opens up.”

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with State Police are reporting long backups are likely Wednesday morning on I-74 at the I-57 interchange.

A press release from Illinois State Police says construction work was not completed on time. All eastbound traffic on I-74 is being diverted to northbound I-57 at the interchange, and westbound I-74 is down to one lane near the Mattis Avenue overpass.

Troopers also ask drivers to be cognizant of sudden stops, and take an alternative route if possible.