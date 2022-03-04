ILLINOIS (WCIA)– The WCIA Target 3 team has been following the money as COVID-related rental assistance programs come and go in Illinois.

Applications for the Illinois Rental Payment Program (through the Illinois Housing Development Authority) closed months ago, but there are still a couple of statewide options left that we haven’t touched on.

One is the Court-Based Rental Assistance Program.

It opened in September, just before the state’s eviction moratorium was lifted, according to Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou. It’s unique in that renters only become eligible to apply for it after getting a 5-day eviction notice from a landlord. Secretary Hou referred to it as a last resort to catch people who need help.

“We’ve been trying to kind of catch people far in advance of receiving eviction notices and so altogether, since August of 2020, we’ve deployed $1.3 billion to people in the state of Illinois, reaching almost 460,000 people,” she continued.

The plan is to keep that program running at least through the end of the year, Hou said, adding, there is also utility assistance money available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

More information and the application are available on the IDHS website.

For questions about pending applications through the closed Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP), Hou recommended IHDA’s call center:

PHONE: 866-454-3571

EMAIL: Questions.ILRPP@ihda.org.

The website says, the “ILRPP Call Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

For free-of-charge legal assistance, head to https://evictionhelpillinois.org/.