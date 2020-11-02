Last call for indoor seating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting at midnight Monday, the Pritzker administration says no more indoor seating at bars or restaurants in Region 6. Sunday night, people were out in downtown Champaign before last call.

One group even came from Monticello. They say they’re happy to go back to curbside pickup again to help out businesses.

“During the quarantine we did the curbside pickup, especially in Monticello where it’s local just to keep the local businesses going,” says Jack Spence. “It keeps the town running basically. So that’s big for me.”

Pritzker announced restrictions Sunday for Region 2. That means every region in the state is or will be under COVID resurgence restrictions.