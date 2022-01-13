Lanphier basketball teams can’t play in City Tournament due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Boys and girls varsity basketball teams at Lanphier High School will not be able to play all of their games as currently scheduled for the City Tournament due to COVID-19 issues.

Members of both teams have been affected by positive COVID-19 cases, Bree Hankins, Coordinator of Public Relations and Marketing for Springfield Public School District 186, stated.

Teams that are not affected by COVID protocols will play their games at the BOS Center in a shootout model.

Hankins said because one school is not able to fully participate, the event will not be considered a tournament. According to her, no champions will be named at the end of this week, but once all the rescheduled games are made up, champions will be named.