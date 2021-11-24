Lanes reopening for Thanksgiving weekend travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes in Illinois, which have been closed for construction, will reopen for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.



Officials said non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.



The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend:

Champaign County

• St. Joseph Sidney slab over the Salt Fork River just north of Sidney; closed.

• Eastbound I-74 ramp to southbound I-57; closed, detour posted.

Vermilion County

• I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.

• Tilton Road over I-74 in Tilton; closed.

According to officials, drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.