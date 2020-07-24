Lane closures to come with work on new Mattis Avenue bridges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers can expect lane closures on Mattis Avenue over I-57 and I-74 as work kicks off on two new bridges that will be higher and longer to accommodate new ramps in the larger, redesigned interchange.

Rebuilding the entire interchange is a project that doesn’t officially kick off until next year, but the process of establishing a worksite and building the new ramps in the meantime means lane closures will start today and Monday, July 27, weather permitting. The Illinois Department of Transportation says one lane will always remain open, with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Overnight Mattis Avenue lane closures over both I-57 and I-74 will be required, weather permitting, Sunday, July 26 until the week of Aug. 3. Flaggers will control a single lane of traffic over I-57 while one lane will remain open in each direction over I-74.

Then, come the week of August 3, Mattis Avenue over I-57 will be permanently reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Over I-74, Mattis Avenue will be permanently reduced to one lane in each direction. The restrictions will remain in place until the new bridges are finished in late summer 2021.

The cost for building the two, new Mattis Avenue bridges is estimated to be $20.8 million, according to IDOT.

Earlier this month, IDOT also started replacing the U.S. 150 bridge over I-57 to accommodate a new I-57/74 interchange. U.S. 150 will remain one lane controlled via a traffic signal until the project wraps up next summer.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The I-57/74 interchange project is due to start in late summer 2021, remaking a critical regional freight juncture that handles almost 40,000 vehicles a day.

Gov. Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system over six years, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, according to IDOT.